WILLIAM JACKSON REYNOLDS JR., 80 of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born April 11, 1942, in Princeton, W.Va. He was an Air Force veteran. He was preceded in death by his father, William Jackson Reynolds Sr. He is survived by his loving family, wife Martha Scheneberg Reynolds, mother Lucille Coon Reynolds of Princeton, W.Va.; sons Brian (Lenore) Reynolds of Florida and Troy Reynolds of Virginia; sister Peggy (Rod) Thorn of Florida; grandchildren Gavin and Kendall Reynolds, his fur babies Baxter and Sassy; special cousins Pam and Danny, and several nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Honoring his wishes there will be no services. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.

