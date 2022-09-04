William Jay Topping
SYSTEM

WILLIAM JAY "BILL" TOPPING, 59, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Mark Hesson. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park, Lesage. He was born January 21, 1963, in Huntington, a son of Terry Michael Topping of Barboursville and Frances A. Reynolds Clagg of Milton. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his wife, Mary Morrison Topping; two sons, Michael Jay Topping of Huntington and William Chase (Tori Holley) Topping of Huntington; and two sisters, Teresa Lynn Woodall of Huntington and Allison Topping See of Barboursville. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you