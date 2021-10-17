WILLIAM JEFFERY (JEFF) HATTON (62), of Huntington, went to his heavenly home on Monday, October 11, 2021. He is survived by his mother, Hazel Owens; son, Jeffery Lakin Hatton (Cassie) of Louisville, Ky.; grandson, Noah; two sisters, Linda Harbour (Jan) and Bobbi Hatton; two brothers, David and Danny Hatton. He was preceded in death by his father, John L. Hatton Jr.; and two brothers, Mark and Randy Hatton. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a contribution to the Wounded Warrior Project. No services will be held. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

