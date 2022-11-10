WILLIAM JERRY BIRD, 77 of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away November 7, 2022. He was born September 26, 1945, in Hurricane, W.Va., a son of the late Azel Wilford Bird and Juanita Setliff Bird. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Linda Chapman Bird; brothers David, Kyle, and Carlos; sisters Brenda, Cathy and Becky. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a Teamster and truck driver for many years. He could fix almost anything. He never knew a stranger and was known to put everyone else before himself. He will be greatly missed by many family, friends, and neighbors. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Joe Youst; two grandchildren, Jacob Jobe and Cadence Jobe; sisters Connie and Debbie; one brother, Richard; and special sister-in-law, Marie Hedrick and her husband Alvin. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Mark Hesson. Burial will be in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a local food pantry or children's Christmas Angel Tree in his memory. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
