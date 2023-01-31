William Joseph Alley
WILLIAM JOSEPH "BILLY JOE" ALLEY, 81, of Huntington, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born December 24,1941, in Huntington, a son of the late Charles Willam and Ella Mae Gilliland Alley. He had two sisters, Jeanetta Alberta Norvell and Lula Mae Spencer; and a nephew, Steven Lee Alley precede him in death. Billy Joe dearly loved working until he retired from St. Mary's Medical Center as a nurse's aide and later as a supply clerk. His life was his employment, and he was very supportive of Christ Temple Church. Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Roger Lucas of Milton, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Chuck Lawrence and Pastor Keith Watters officiating. The burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Huntington. Friends may visit after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday until service time at Chapman's Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

