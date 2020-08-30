WILLIAM JOSEPH BARR, 83, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born November 21, 1936, in Buffalo, New York, to Bert and Gertrude (Simon) Barr. Bill attended Bennett High School in Buffalo, N.Y., and continued his education at Erie Community College, earning his Optician degree in 1956. Bill then served his country in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman, and upon his Honorable Discharge started his career as an Optician. While working in Huntington, W.Va., he met the love of his life, Lois. After marrying and returning to Buffalo, N.Y., he opened his own business, 20/20 Vision Center. Upon relocating to Florida in the late 1970s, he continued to own 20/20 Vision Center in Ormond Beach, Fla., which was very successful. He was a member of the New York State and Florida Society of Dispensing Opticians, the Businessman Assoc. of Buffalo, N.Y., and the Mason Perseverance Lodge No. 948. He was also awarded the N.Y. State Board Examiner for Opticians. He later served on the Board of Directors of the Professional Opticians of Florida. Bill was an avid sports fan, especially when it came to his Buffalo Bills and the New York Yankees, as well as the Florida Gators. You could easily find him and his son, Jacob, in front of his big-screen television every NFL Sunday watching the Bills and eating hot buffalo chicken wings lovingly made by Lois. He enjoyed attending sporting events with his son and traveling in Europe, visiting nine countries, as well as his travels to Alaska. He loved Frank Sinatra and definitely lived “My Way.” He had a great smile and an infectious laugh. He will be remembered for his kindness, caring, attention to detail and habit of “going the extra mile.” Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Lois Jean Pardue-Barr of Ormond Beach; his son, Dr. Jacob Barr and wife Carol of Ormond Beach; as well as his sister, Harriet Goetz of Sarasota, Fla. A private family service with Military Honors will be held at Daytona Memorial Park. Contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to Humane Society of Volusia/Flagler or Hospice of Volusia/Flagler. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home, Ormond Beach, Fla. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Business Beat: Ashland Town Center adding several new retailers
- ESPN's Jones riles West Virginians with D'Antoni comment
- Police roundup: Man charged with malicious assault in West Huntington stabbing
- Cabell County eliminates five-day option through at least first half of the year
- More salary reductions likely at Marshall
- Three Huntington businesses honored for exporting to new countries
- MU will allow fans at football games this fall
- Storm knocks down trees, power lines in region
- Immigrants contribute millions to West Virginia’s economy
- WV native reaches new heights with Netflix science show for kids
Images
Collections
- Photos: Storm damage around Huntington
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, football
- Photos: Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration: Driving for Democracy motorcade
- Photos: Marshall Recreation conducts 3v3 freshman soccer tournament
- Photos: Crossroads Farmers Market and Deli
- Photos: W.Va. high school football
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 18
- Photos: Freshman move-in day at Marshall
- Photos: Ohio Valley Conference cross country meet
- Photos: MU Department of Communication Disorders conducts drive-thru celebration