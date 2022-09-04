William Joseph Clay III

WILLIAM JOSEPH CLAY III, 43, of Huntington, died Thursday,September 1, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Chapman's Mortuary,Huntington, with Pastor Dave Templeton officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. William was born February 7, 1979 a son of William Joseph Clay Jr and Connie Saunders Clay of Huntington. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Templeton. Additional survivors include, one daughter, Catherine Hansen of Barboursville; six sons; William J. Clay IV of Huntington, Cole and Ryan Clay of Wilson, N.C., Justin Hicks of Windale, N.C., Erik and Damian Clay both of Barboursville; one stepson, Darius Lamm of Sweetland, W.Va.; one brother, Matthew Curtis Clay of Coal Grove, Ohio; two nieces, Allie Gibson-Clay and Hayleigh both of Huntington; and special friends, Stewart Derring, Patrick Toppins and Andy Williamson. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to offset funeral expenses. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

