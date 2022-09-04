WILLIAM JOSEPH CLAY III, 43, of Huntington, died Thursday,September 1, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Chapman's Mortuary,Huntington, with Pastor Dave Templeton officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. William was born February 7, 1979 a son of William Joseph Clay Jr and Connie Saunders Clay of Huntington. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Templeton. Additional survivors include, one daughter, Catherine Hansen of Barboursville; six sons; William J. Clay IV of Huntington, Cole and Ryan Clay of Wilson, N.C., Justin Hicks of Windale, N.C., Erik and Damian Clay both of Barboursville; one stepson, Darius Lamm of Sweetland, W.Va.; one brother, Matthew Curtis Clay of Coal Grove, Ohio; two nieces, Allie Gibson-Clay and Hayleigh both of Huntington; and special friends, Stewart Derring, Patrick Toppins and Andy Williamson. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to offset funeral expenses. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Herbert Hoover girls soccer player killed in car crash
- Nucor gives update on West Virginia steel mill project
- Marshall releases depth chart for season opener
- Man sentenced after attempting to smuggle drugs into regional jail
- Game week arrives for Herd football
- Tractor-trailer stuck in contraflow lane closes part of I-64
- Coalfield Development-led group gets $62.8M in federal funds
- Ironton rallies past Fairland 34-13
- Scarbro to help lead Marshall University’s government relations
- Highlanders' Harris playing for more than himself
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before season opener against Norfolk State
- Photos: Marshall defeats Norfolk State, 55-3, in season opener
- Photos: Boots Spirits and Feed grand opening
- Photos: Sunday afternoon at Ritter Park
- Photos: High school football, Huntington vs. South Charleston
- Photos: Rally for Recovery
- Photos: Fly In Festival
- Photos: Fairland vs. Ironton, high school football
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Saturday, August 27
- Photos: Officials announce high-speed internet coming to Boyd County