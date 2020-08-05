WILLIAM K. ADKINS SR. "BILL" made his final step across the finish line of faith on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Bill was born May 25, 1936, to Miles K. and Ollie Chafin Adkins in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents and by each of his three siblings. He also has been reunited with his wife, Roberta, whom he missed since the day she received her heavenly reward 36 years ago. A proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, Bill served eight years as a “Seabee” in the Navy’s Construction Battalion. He was a skilled brick, block and stone mason by trade. He briefly served as the local commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, and he loved to fish the Ohio River. Bill attended Jefferson Avenue Church of God with his loving church family; he loved talking about “The Master,” his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He reminisced often about his days spent at Tent Meetings and in being about his Father’s business. He loved to witness about the faithfulness of God and his undeniable power! He is already missed by two children, William K. and Kelli Adkins of Proctorville, Ohio, and Greta and Cabe Dowden of Chesapeake, Ohio; eight grandchildren and their spouses, 10 great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. Though we are saddened by absence here, we know Bill is now rejoicing in the presence of his Lord! Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, with Pastor William K. Adkins Jr. and Pastor T.J. Bundy, officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
