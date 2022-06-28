WILLIAM KEITH WITHERS, 86, of Ashton, W.Va., husband of JoAnn Kearns Withers, died June 26 in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, W.Va. He was the Circuit Clerk of Mason County. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. June 30 at Chapman's Mortuary. Burial will be in Beale Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
