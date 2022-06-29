To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8
WILLIAM KEITH WITHERS, 86, of Ashton, W.Va., passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant., W.Va. He was born February 23, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Charles Robert and Emma Opal Rowsey Withers. Other family members that have preceded him in death are his siblings, Charles Rowsey Withers, Helen Jean Irvin, and Mary Ann Lilly; and a grandson, Danny Vanscoy II.
William was a man of faith, character, and integrity. He was the Circuit Clerk of Mason County for 25 years, a member of the Mason County Board of Education, of which he served as president for one year, a member of the Point Pleasant Lions Club, and was a Kentucky Colonel. William was a Ruling Elder of Pliny Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include the "Love of his Life," JoAnn Kearns Withers of Ashton; a son, William "Bill" Keith Withers II of Ashton; two daughters, Kimberly Withers of Huntington and Shana Vanscoy of Point Pleasant; and two great-grandchildren, Danny Vanscoy III and Rowsey Vanscoy.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary with Rev. Mike Hall and Terry Roush officiating. Private family burial will be in Beale Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove, W.Va. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pliny Presbyterian Church, 23058 Winfield Road, Fraziers Bottom WV 25082; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P O Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis TN., 38148-0142; or the Point Pleasant Lions Club, 2520 Valley Drive, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.
