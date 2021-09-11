WILLIAM KENNETH LUNSFORD JR., 65, of Huntington, widower of Drema Adams Lunsford, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born December 1, 1955, in Chapmanville, W.Va., a son of the late William Kenneth Lunsford Sr. and Ruby Marie Hale Lunsford. He was a veteran of the US Navy and was a steel worker with Steel of West Virginia. He loved his family and cherished every moment he spent with them. He is survived by sons, William Kenneth Lunsford III and Michael Lunsford; stepson, Ricky Adams; grandchildren, Jocelyn Lunsford and Justin Lunsford; sisters, Linda Lunsford Barnwell and Barbara Jean Lunsford; brothers, David Lunsford and Larry Lunsford Sr.; and niece, Shaylee Adams. A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

