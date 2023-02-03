William L. McMullen
SYSTEM

WILLIAM L. McMULLEN, 93, of Huntington, W.Va., husband of Janet Miller McMullen, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023. He was born May 10, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio, a son of the late Otis and Mearl McMullen; he was also preceded in death by one brother, Kyle G. McMullen. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 -1954 in Roswell, New Mexico. William was employed at Workforce of West Virginia for 46 years. He served as president of Kiwanis, and as president of the Vinson High School Band Boosters. He was a long-time member of the Elks and VFW. William loved working out at the YMCA, where he was a member for 50-plus years. He loved the Lord and was an active member of Vinson Memorial Christian Church where he served as an Elder and sang in the choir. He adored his family and was an avid sports fan. He is survived by his wife Janet Miller McMullen, children Deron McMullen, Deborah Jain (Rajiv), Melissa Matthews (Tony), and Chad Matthews (Jaime), and grandchildren Julie Caldwell (Josh), Justin Stark, Tanner McMullen, Brooklyn Seidewitz (Ryan), Brianna McMullen, Meg Barber, Ben Barber, Carter Matthews, and Mallory Matthews. William also had several great-grandchildren that he loved deeply. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Huntington and Vinson Memorial Christian Church. The visitation will be Saturday, February 4, from 11 a.m. until noon at the Reger Funeral Home, immediately followed by funeral services at noon, officiated by Pastor Bob McGlone at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you