William L. Redd

WILLIAM L. "BILL" REDD, 71 of Huntington, transitioned peacefully of natural causes June 3, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.
Born September 3, 1950, in Wilcoe (McDowell County), West Virginia to James Wagner Redd Sr., and Gearldean Roberson Redd, he was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Gloria Jean Redd, and brother James W. Redd Jr. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 49 years Marie Ellen Williams Redd, son LeMarquis A.Redd, and daughter D'Ann M. Redd; grandchildren Kennedy N. Redd, Morgan M. Redd, and Dallas L. Redd; brothers Michael L. Redd (Bonita), and Robert D. Redd (Trudy); niece Belinda M. McNack (Damingo); nephews James W. Redd III, Jonathan M. Payne, Randall D. Redd, and Alec M. Redd.
Bill was a 1968 graduate of Gary High School where he was the first black student body president in the school's history. He was a member of the National Honor Society, and a percussionist in the GHS Band. He graduated Marshall University in 1972 with a B.S. in Political Science. At Marshall he was a member of the Student Judicial Council, and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., and the Black United Students. He attended North Carolina Central University where he graduated from the School of Law in 1976. At the NCCU School of Law he received the Outstanding Student Taxation Award. He passed the West Virginia Bar Examination in September 1976 and embarked on a 45-year law practice in Huntington. A partner in the Henderson and Redd Law firm for five years, in 1983 Bill began a solo law practice in the Foard-Harwood Building. In 1987 construction began and in 1988 he moved his practice to the current home of the Redd Law Office on Fifth Avenue in Huntington.
Bill was dedicated to the Huntington community and the State of West Virginia. He was a strong advocate for minority representation on the West Virginia Bar Association committees. He developed guidelines and requirements for Marshall University's first Black Vice President of Multicultural Affairs with then-MU President Dale Nitzschke. He served the state and community as the legal redress attorney for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). He was a member of the National Bar Association, West Virginia Bar Association, member and past president of the Mountain State Bar Association, the West Virginia Association for Justice, and the National Organization of Social Security Claimant Representatives. He was Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Green Acres Foundation and instrumental in the start of the Lesage Natural Water Corporation. He was a life member of the NAACP, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Sigma Pi Phi Upsilon Boulee, and a founder and charter member of the Marshall University Black Alumni "Sons of Marshall."
Over the years Bill received many awards for his service. He was named a West Virginia Bar Foundation Fellow, received the Marshall Community & Technical College Outstanding Professor Award, the Marshall University Community & Technical College Certificate of Service, the NAACP Spingarn Award, and the Marshall University Black Alumni "Sons of Marshall" Contribution Award. He sponsored the William L. Redd Little League Baseball team for more than 20 years, and along with his wife Marie endowed the Marshall University Foundation's William L. and Senator Marie E. Redd Scholarship.
In addition to his more than four decades as an attorney, Bill was a Professor of Legal Studies for more than 20 years at Marshall University Community & Technical College.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Huntington where he served as an ordained Deacon, percussionist, pianist, and organist.
The Redd family would like to thank Village Caregiving for their services. The family requests instead of flowers, donations be made to the William L. and Senator Marie E. Redd Scholarship Fund at Marshall University.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, June 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 625 County Road, Proctorville, Ohio. Services will be held Saturday, June 11 at 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 801 Sixth Avenue, Huntington, West Virginia. Burial will follow at Woodmere Cemetery. Washington Boulevard, Huntington, West Virginia.