WILLIAM L. REDD, 71 of Huntington, husband of Marie Ellen Williams Redd, died June 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was an attorney and Professor of Legal Studies at Marshall University Community & Technical College. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 10 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. June 11 at First Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodmere Cemetery, Huntington.

