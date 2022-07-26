WILLIAM M. MEADOWS, 83 of Huntington, widower of Nancy Miller Meadows, died July 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a former Art Teacher. Funeral service will 10 a.m. July 28 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery, South Shore, Ky. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. July 27 at Beard Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Huntington Museum of Art or Hospice of Huntington.

