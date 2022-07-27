WILLIAM M. MEADOWS, 83 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery, South Shore, Ky. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. He was born March 1, 1939, in South Shore, Ky., son of the late Frank and Mariana Merrill Meadows. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Rae Miller Meadows. Bill was well-known in the art community for his many talents including pottery and paintings. He retired from the Cabell County Board of Education having taught at Barboursville Junior High and Barboursville High School. His teaching career also included the Huntington Museum of Art, Shawnee State, Ohio University Southern and a private studio in Ashland. Bill and his wife Nancy made many friends and wonderful memories over the years at Cedar Lakes Craft Festival, Ripley, W.Va., where he was a juried artisan. He won many awards for his pottery and paintings. They were also members of the Ivy and Regency Dance Clubs. Bill was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Huntington Pistol and Rifle Club, Men's Club and was a very active member of the Huntington Museum of Art. He leaves behind his beloved family, the person he chose to be a wonderful father and best friend to, Mariana Lenee Guy who made him a grandfather to Ariana Rae Guy whom he adored and his greatest joy was teaching her about art and mostly just having fun and playing games; he also leaved behind, a very special son-in-law, Joshua Bret Guy and a host of extended family, friends, and students who held a very special place in his heart. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Huntington Museum of Art or Hospice of Huntington. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: Fat Patty's franchise in Tri-State has new owners
- City works on plan to redesign downtown Huntington streets
- Westmoreland market thrives in era of big box grocery stores
- Herd That faces Founding Fathers in TBT first round
- Shooting reported after traffic altercation
- Two juveniles found shot at Rotary Park in Huntington
- South Point woman sentenced in drug case
- T. Carroll Justice
- Milton teacher to throw first pitch at Cincinnati Reds game
- Active COVID cases hit five-month high in West Virginia
Collections
- Photos: 2022 Cabell County Fair Parade
- Photos: Symphonic Spectacular Celebration at Harris Riverfront
- Photos: 2nd Annual Dalton Tucker Football Camp
- Photos: Herd That advances in TBT
- Photos: CWA Local 2009 conducts picket
- Photos: WV Little League 8-10 State Softball Tournament Championship
- Photos: The Belle of Cincinnati riverboat
- Photos: Appalachia Service Project visits Guyandotte
- Photos: Christmas in July
- Photos: 2022 River Cities Cornhole Classic