William Mark Fry
SYSTEM

WILLIAM "BILL" MARK FRY, 60 of Wayne, W.Va., died October 3, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at noon Monday, October 10, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Fred Ferguson. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va.

He was born September 17, 1962, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Harold McGinnis Fry and Lovella Arrowood Fry. Also preceding him in death was a sister, Teresa Fry Stevens and husband Roger; and a brother, David Fry.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you