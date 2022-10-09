William Mark Fry

WILLIAM "BILL" MARK FRY, 60 of Wayne, W.Va., died October 3, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at noon Monday, October 10, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Fred Ferguson. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va.
He was born September 17, 1962, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Harold McGinnis Fry and Lovella Arrowood Fry. Also preceding him in death was a sister, Teresa Fry Stevens and husband Roger; and a brother, David Fry.
Bill was a simple man, a bit of a loner, but he loved his family and his pets. He lost the use of the right arm at a very early age and was able to overcome and do many things that people with two arms could not. He helped faithfully with the care of his father during his illness and again helped care for his brother, David as well as his mother.
Survivors include a brother, Thomas Wesley Fry and wife Gail of Wayne, W.Va.; a sister, Nancy Maynard and husband L.C.; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. The family would like to thank Leroy Maynard, Bill's lifelong childhood friend for his help and care during Bill's illness.
