WILLIAM MARVIN COCKE JR., M.D., 87, of Huntington, husband of Sue Cooke, died Nov. 19. He was a surgeon. Memorial service will be noon Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

