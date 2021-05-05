WILLIAM MAURICE PALMER, of Huntington, died April 28. He retired from Marriott Hotels and Sodexo Food Services. There will be a memorial service at noon May 8 at 16th Street Missionary Baptist Church, Huntington. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.
