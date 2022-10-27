WILLIAM NELSON PORTER, 73, of Genoa, widow of Vivian, Judy, Mary and Mary Porter, died Oct. 24 at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. He was retired from the railroad. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Young Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Workman Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help offset funeral expenses.

