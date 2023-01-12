William P. Sexton

WILLIAM "BILL" P. SEXTON, 84, of Pounding Mill, Va., passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Cedar Bluff, Va. He was born October 28, 1938, in War Eagle, W.Va., to Ted and Ella Sexton. He was preceded in death by his parents, spouse Virginia Sexton and a sister, Margaret Blankenship. He is survived by daughter Shelly (Terry) Stump of Ligonier, Ind.; son, Terry (Angie) Sexton of Fort Wayne, Ind.; one sister, Lorene Mullins of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two brothers, John (Judy) Sexton of Bradshaw, W.Va., and Ted Sexton of Austin, Ky.; grandchildren Cory Stump of Goshen, Ind., Austin Stump of Ligonier, Ind. and Brianna Stump of Ligonier, Ind.; nephews Randall Mullins, Bobby Jo Sebastian, Scott Sebastian, John Sexton and Dylan Sexton; niece, Leshia Broadwater and Faith Terry. He is also survived by several great-nephews and great-nieces. He lived in Culloden and Huntington for many years of his life and in Indiana when he was younger. Bill was an avid golfer for a majority of his life. Bill also enjoyed watching and attending football, basketball and baseball games. His favorite teams were Marshall, Notre Dame and Cincinnati Reds, he even kept score cards on all the games. The family would like to thank Ritchie and Amy Horn, Neil and Lisha Davis, Commonwealth Senior Living and Helping Hands Hospice for all the care they provided. Services will be conducted at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 3 p.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
