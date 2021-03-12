WILLIAM PARKER HARLOWE, age 63, of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Born on October 13, 1957, to Jacqueline Roach and Noel Harlowe in Huntington, West Virginia, he was predeceased by his father, Noel Harlowe, his grandparents, Elizabeth and William Roach, Kitty and Horace Harlowe, his Aunt Gail Humphreys and cousin, Melinda Humphreys Manning. He is survived by his husband, Charles Bitner, and beloved pets, Mimi and Ben of Lexington, Kentucky; mother, Jacqueline Howes; brothers, Scott (Kitty) Harlowe of Charlottesville, Va., and Michael Harlowe of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Uncle Harold Humphreys, cousins, Kimberly Humphreys and Amy (Doug) Williams, all of Houston, Texas; along with three nephews and two nieces. Memorial services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Donations may be made in William (Parker’s) name to the Lexington Art League.

