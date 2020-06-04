Essential reporting in volatile times.

WILLIAM RAYMOND TURNER, 89, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020. He was born November 9, 1930, in Kenova, to W.R. and Mary Ada Hundley Turner. He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife of 55 years, Wanda Ann Smith Turner. He is survived by his two loving daughters, Brenda Turner-Adkins and Angela Turner-Frazier; a special son-in-law, Timothy Frazier; two grandsons, Justin Blair and Hayden Frazier; a granddaughter, Kaitlin Adkins; and a great-granddaughter, Sophie Robertson. He was a 1948 graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School and attended Marshall University. He served in the US Air Force from 1951-1955, where he spent 32 months in Germany and France. He was awarded the National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Occupation of Germany Medal. Raymond was employed by The First National Bank of Kenova from 1956-1989, where he served as president from 1970 until his retirement in 1989. He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 93 Kenova, whose Honor Guard will conduct military rites. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, with funeral services beginning at 4 p.m., with Rev. Larry Mullins officiating, all at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. The family will hold a private burial at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

