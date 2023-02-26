WILLIAM RICHARD "Bill" DOLEN, 87, of Barboursville, W.Va., died February 22, 2023, at home. He changed his address to Heaven that morning. Bill was the only son of the late Richard and Ethel Dolen. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Hazelet and Effie May Spears (Terry). He is survived by the love of his life of 38 years, Oleta Farley Adkins Dolen; daughter, Debbie Spears of Fort Myers, Florida; son Michael Dolen (Colette) of Suffolk, Virginia; stepson, Rodney Adkins (Paula) of Barboursville, W.Va.; his loving grandchildren, Aimee Underwood (Toby) of Groveport, Ohio, Terri Bailey (Trey) of Hixon, Tennessee, Christopher Dolen (Nicole) of Forest, Virginia, Channing Dolen of the U.S. Navy; great-granddaughter, Emelia Dolen; step granddaughters, Sarah Greear (Steve) and Brittany Beitzel (Aaron); and great-grandchildren,:Evan Bailey, Carson Bailey, Ian Greear, Zoe Greear, and Dawson Beitzel. Bill was a Sergeant of Engineering in the Army National Guard and an electrician at INCO from 1956-1992. He was a former trustee at Highlawn Baptist Church and Union Missionary Baptist Church, and he is currently a member of New Baptist Church in Huntington, W.Va., and a member of the Huntington Rose Society and won many awards for his beautiful roses. He was also a former member of the Y-Squares Square Dance Club. For many years he was active in World Changers and served as a crew leader. He was a former member of the Huntington Beagle Club and the Riviera Golf Club. Bill was always available to lend a helping hand to neighbors, friends, and acquaintances. His many passions in life included bowling, growing roses, deer hunting, raising beagles, playing golf and fishing. He loved telling tall tales about the fish he caught. His greatest passion was loving the Lord. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Monday, February 27, 2023 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Trent Eastman and Pastor Robin Crouch officiating. Burial will be Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Baptist Church at 610 28th Street, Huntington, WV 25702. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

