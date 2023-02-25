WILLIAM RICHARD DOLEN, 87 of Barboursville died Feb. 22 at home. Funeral service will be at noon on Feb. 27 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Baptist Church, 610 28th St., Huntington, 25702. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

