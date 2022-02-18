WILLIAM ROBERT HAMLIN, 81, of Huntington, husband of Palmaneda Butler Hamlin, died Feb. 15. He was a retired attorney. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 21 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Monday at the cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to the Big Green Scholarship Foundation, Inc., the Marshall Foundation Inc., or a charity of one’s choice. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cabell commissioner Nancy Cartmill, longtime civil servant, dies
- Police roundup: Two Huntington residents charged with possession of drugs
- R.D. Judd: Christian preaching has no place in public schools
- Marshall softball game canceled for Sunday after team bus incident
- TERRI LYNN ADKINS LANEY
- Investigations into religious event, basketball incident continue for Cabell BOE
- JAMES ALBERT COFFMAN JR.
- Former West Virginia Supreme Court justice joins law firm in Huntington
- MARK SCOTT MCCLURE
- WV Senate passes bill to stop school workers from getting annual leave upfront
Collections
- Photos: Father Daughter Valentine Dance
- Photos: Student drone competition at Huntington Tri-State Airport
- Photos: Ice cream tasting at The Wild Ramp
- Photos: Kayak Roll Clinic
- Photos: Tri-State ArenaCross 2022 Indoor Championship Series
- Photos: Fairland vs. Nelsonville-York, girls basketball
- Photos: Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
- Photos: Valentines Day cookies at The Wild Ramp
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, boys basketball
- Photos: Harris Riverfront Park skate park