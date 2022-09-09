William Ronald Jahnig
WILLIAM RONALD JAHNIG, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away September 3, 2022. He was born November 5, 1941, in Bay Shore, Long Island, New York. A son of William Henry Jahnig and Francis Lucille Jahnig.

He was a former process engineer for the Decantur Machine Company. He was an avid model airplane enthusiast and belonged to the Ona RC Club. He soloed on his 16th birthday and received his pilot license. He had a passion for Corvettes.

