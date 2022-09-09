WILLIAM RONALD JAHNIG, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away September 3, 2022. He was born November 5, 1941, in Bay Shore, Long Island, New York. A son of William Henry Jahnig and Francis Lucille Jahnig.
He was a former process engineer for the Decantur Machine Company. He was an avid model airplane enthusiast and belonged to the Ona RC Club. He soloed on his 16th birthday and received his pilot license. He had a passion for Corvettes.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia C. Jahnig; one sister, Karen Jahnig; brothers-in-law Robert and Maury Clendenin of West Virginia and Joe and Leigh Anne Clendenin of Boonville, N.C.; niece Elizabeth Reaves; and nephew Jaramy Clendenin.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Kim Stone. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Monday prior to the service.
Contributions may be made to Little Victories or any charity of your choice. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
