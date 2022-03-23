WILLIAM “BILL” RONALD JAMES MAYES JR., 77, of Huntington, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Promedica Skilled Nursing Center, South Point, Ohio. A graveside funeral service will be conducted by Kevin Phillips at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow. Bill was born February 12, 1945, in Cornwall, England, to the late William Lee and Nora May Perry Mayes. Bill retired from the VA Medical Center, where he was a telemetry technician. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Laura “Pat” Mayes; one brother, Michael Mayes; one brother-in-law, David Huff; and one sister-in-law, Mary Mayes. He is survived by his three daughters and sons-in-law, Catherine (Todd) Rowe, Sherri (Travis) Jenkins and Kimmy (Kevin) Phillips; five grandchildren, Brandi (James) Stewart, William M. Mayes, Carrigan Jenkins, Ricky Jenkins and Emily Grace Phillips; sisters, Bonnie Huff and Patricia (Mike) Walls; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be William Mayes, James Stewart, Ricky Jenkins and Josh Hereford. There will be no procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

