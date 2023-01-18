WILLIAM RUSSELL "RUSS" DUTY, 70, of Kenova passed away January 15, 2023, in Huntington, W.Va. Russ was born December 1, 1952, a son of the late William Earl and Joyce Wallin Duty. He was a graduate of C-K High School Class of 1971. He married the love of his life, Linda Haynie Duty and together they raised their beloved son, William Christopher Duty, to whom they are devoted parents. Russ was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He and Linda also enjoyed shooting muzzleloaders and Russ and Christopher liked to golf together whenever they had the chance. He was a good coworker and friend, and he was a superb practical joker. He retired from Braskem Chemical where he worked as an instrument technician for many years. Russ was a member of Kenova Masonic Lodge #110 AF&AM. He was also involved in the Huntington Scottish Rite and the Ashland Shriners. In addition to his wife and son other survivors include two brothers, David and Mark Duty; a sister, Sue Midkiff; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Tiny Hatten. The family asks that in lieu of flowers you make a donation in Russ's memory to one of these three organizations, KUMC Music Ministry, 503 15th St. Kenova, WV 25530; Hospice House, where they so lovingly cared for him, 3100 Staunton Rd. Huntington, WV 25702 or Kenova Masonic Lodge #110, P.O. Box 107, Kenova, WV 25530. Visitation will be Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kenova United Methodist Church, of which he was a member. The funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor Andrew Tennant officiating. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family and online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
