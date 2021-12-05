WILLIAM S. CALLICOAT SR., 80 years of age, resident of Sebring, Fla., passed away October 5, 2021, at the Advent Health Hospital in Sebring, Fla.
William was born in Huntington, W.Va. His father, Raymond A. Callicoat, and his mother, Helen Marie Tignor, moved to Augusta, Ga. Later, as a teenager, the family moved to Miami, Fla. William graduated from Miami Jackson High School in Miami, Fla. After MJHS, he attended Linsey Hawkins Technical School, where he received a Tech Degree as a Dental Technician, and went to the Navy during Vietnam War for 4 years. He was a Medic for the Armed Forces. Back to Florida after serving as a Dental Tech, in the USS Independence Ship.
William married his wife, Vilma, in Miami, Fla. William attended Miami Dade Junior College and the University of Miami, where he graduated as a Math Teacher, and later a Master Degree in Systems Management from USC Far East Division. William worked for DOD Dependent Schools overseas, for over a decade, as a Math Teacher, and later as an Administrator with Computers, in Okinawa, Japan, and Seoul, South Korea. William and family moved back to USA, continuing still working with DOD at the Accounting and Finance Center in Denver, Colo. William later also worked for the Bureau of Land Management, from where he retired. William became an independent Contractor in Denver, Colo., after his retirement from Government; William worked for 2 more years in Cheyenne, Wyo., for the state of Wyoming, where William retired again, and moved his family to Shelton, Wash., where William lived for over a decade, and finally moving back again to Florida, where he resided in Sebring, for the last 4 years at Highlands Ridge.
William is survived by his wife, Vilma, of years, his sons, William S. Callicoat Jr., his wife Jeana and granddaughter Felicity in Washington, Walter C. Callicoat in Colorado, and his daughter Hanna, and niece, Lori Hawkins in Florida. William’s older son Raymond Callicoat passed away July 2018 in Washington.
William is loved and will be greatly missed by his wife and family.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.
