WILLIAM SHERMAN STEELE II, 'Billy', of Sebastian, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from natural causes as a result of medical issues he battled for a few years. Billy was only 51 years old. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death but is grateful to know that he is finally at peace. Billy was born on February 4, 1971, graduated from Vinson High School in 1989, and lived in Westmoreland, W.Va., the first half of his life before moving to Florida for the remainder of his life. Billy was predeceased by his longtime partner, Joyce Wegner, in 2020. He is survived by his father, William 'Bill' Steele (Sharon); mother, Jean Langley; sister, Jennifer Langley Yancy (Robert Chesser); brother, Scott Steele (Sherry); nieces, Alexandria and Elissa Steele; nephew, Ethan Steele; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. We request Billy's loved ones to join us in celebrating his life at Vero Beach Inn and Suites banquet room on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Stunk Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1623 North Central Avenue, Sebastian, Florida 32958. You may sign a guestbook on-line at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
