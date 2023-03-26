WILLIAM "SKIP" CAMPBELL, 76, of Huntington passed away peacefully at home with his family March 21, 2023. Born in Huntington and after graduating from Huntington High School he enlisted as a Navy Seabee. After his service he graduated from Marshall University. He then taught Computer Science and Math at South Point High School. Later Campbell opened his own business, Huntington Software, and before retiring worked for River Valley Child Development Services.
He is survived by his wife, Leslie Petteys; brother Don Campbell (Brigitte); daughter Maria Peters; sons Kerry Campbell (Kelley) and Andrew Swann; and a granddaughter Zöe Peters; and a host of friends.
He will be buried in the Johnston Family Plot at Spring Hill Cemetery. Funeral service is private for family only. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 30, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall from noon to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of Huntington or charity of one's choice. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
