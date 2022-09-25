William Stephen Foster
WILLIAM STEPHEN FOSTER, 86 passed away at home in Montebello, California on September 13, 2022. He was the youngest son of the late Archie and Fannie Foster. He was predeceased by his brother Donnie Foster. He is survived by his wife Mary Reynaga of 53 years, sons Stephen and Benjamin, one daughter, Heather Diaz (Jorge), two brothers Greg and Tom Foster and one sister, Sue Foster King. He leaves three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Amanda and Matthew Foster. There will be no service. Neptune Society Crematory provided service to the Foster family.

