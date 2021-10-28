WILLIAM T. MOORE II, 60, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on October 23, 2021. He was born on May 3, 1961, in Chicago, Ill. He is preceded in death by his father, William T. Moore I. Bill, Billy, “Moo” spent much of his time outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing, camping, arrowhead hunting or just simply enjoying nature’s beauty. He was a talented writer and artist who also loved storytelling and enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews. He leaves behind many who loved him and will greatly miss him. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Gwendolyn Blevins, and stepmother, Betty J. Moore, both of Huntington; siblings, Carol Moore, Jeffery D. Moore, Craig (Michelle) Moore, Angela (Steve) Hendrick II, Carrie (Brian) McCallister, Timmy G. Blevins and Michelle Blevins King; nieces and nephews, TJ (Carrie) Slash, Jason Slash, Jessica (Courtney) Wood, Adam (Nikki) Moore, Jennifer (Rusty) Moore, Ryan (Kinsey) Hendrick, Lauren and Jenna Hendrick, Nathan Moore, Addison and Kinley McCallister, Joey Saunders, Alex and Alexis Day, Ronald Hayes, Raechelle Jenkins and Mechae King. Also surviving are his great-nieces and great-nephews, Tianna Elmore, Braelyn Slash, McKhala Lafon, Maddox and Ava Slash, Cayden Wood, Lilly and Colton Moore, Mason and Elaina Saunders, Jacob and Shane Blevins and Bryden Morrell; and great-great-nephew, Ayden Elmore. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Cyrus Creek Baptist Church, Barboursville, W.Va. The family asks that a covered dish is brought. In lieu of a service or flowers, his family would like to encourage donating to Hospice of Huntington or your local animal shelter. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
