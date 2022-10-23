WILLIAM THOMAS FRANKLIN passed away quietly in his sleep, after an extended illness. He is survived by his wife, Joellene; daughter, Rachel; sister, Carol Mandrake of Ravenswood, W.Va.; brother, Jim Kiser of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Edwin and Lottie Franklin, and his brother, Jerry Franklin. No services are planned. Any donations should be made to Hospice of Huntington. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.

