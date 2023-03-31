WILLIAM THOMAS PINKERTON, 76 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, in King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. He was born April 14, 1946, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late William Francis and Virginia Lucille Roberts Pinkerton. He retired from the distribution department at The Herald-Dispatch. Survivors include: a daughter, Traci Pinkerton Storage of Loveland, Ohio; a son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Marquetia Pinkerton of Oil Springs, Ky.; and eight grandchildren, Phillip Storage, Kelsey Storage, Allison Storage, Nathaniel Pinkerton, Brooke Boggs, Tyler Boggs, Carter Boggs, and Austin Boggs. Private family services were held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

