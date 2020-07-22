Essential reporting in volatile times.

WILLIAM W. RAYBURN, of Lexington, Ky., passed into his heavenly home on July 17, 2020. Born July 14, 1926, in Logan, W.Va., he was a son of the late AJ “Jack” and Ithel Hamilton Rayburn. He was preceded in death by his wife of forty-three years, Weltha Yurkanin Rayburn; three brothers, Raymond, Paul and Lou Rayburn; two sisters, Helen Gazella and Betty Hicks; and one grandson, Christopher William Spencer. He is survived by one sister, Mary Kathryn Gibson; one son, Darrell (Susan) Rayburn of Barboursville, W.Va.; one daughter, Kathryn Spencer (Robert Burkhart) of Lexington, Ky.; five grandchildren, Amy Holland of Ona, W.Va., Keith Rayburn of Barboursville, W.Va., Kevin Rayburn of Barboursville, W.Va., Matthew Spencer of Lexington, Ky., and Ashley Spencer of Lexington, Ky.; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Andy (Carol) Yurkanin, Ernie (Diane) Yurkanin and Betty Yurkanin; along with several nieces and nephews. Bill was a World War II veteran and thirty-year employee of WVDOH as District Right of Way Agent. He was a former member of the Masons, Shriners and Eastern Star. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. Thursday in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the general fund of the church of your choice. Those attending the services are asked to follow current COVID-19 guidelines. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

