William Wallace Martin

WILLIAM WALLACE "BILLY BUCK" MARTIN, 83, of Suffolk, Va., went to be with our Lord on Monday, July 11, 2022. Born on August 6, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., he was a son of the late John Wallace Martin and Thelma Tull Martin. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Beverly Ann Pancoast Martin and two brothers, Harry and Johnny Martin.
He was a resident of Williamsburg, Va., for 45 years and more recently resided in Suffolk for the past five years.
Billy was a graduate of Hampton University, a lifetime Mason, and a former little league baseball coach and scout leader. He was a veteran of the US Navy, US Air Force, and the US Army. He served two years in Turkey as a boat captain where he was given the honor by the men who served under him, "Leader of a Thousand Men."
After his retirement from the military, he worked in logistics at Fort Eustis. Billy then worked with the children at Eastern State Hospital and Charter Colonial. He was a former custodial maintenance supervisor at Williamsburg Community Hospital and a former maintenance director for Colonial Williamsburg.
Billy was an international singer, songwriter, composer, and owner of Our Dreamcatcher Publishing and Martin Music LLC. He performed at over 300 nursing homes, disabled veterans groups, and children's groups.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Rose Padgett Martin; his children, John Allyn Martin, Kimberly Ann Cakal and her husband Mehmet, and William Wallace "Bill" Martin II and his wife Mary; a sister, Mary Marie Adkins and her husband Junior; four grandchildren, Megan Martin, Tyler Martin, Ercan Cakal and Cihan Cakal; a great-grandson, Greyson Charles Baker; and Rose's sons and their wives, Mike Myers (Rose), Mitch Myers (Wendy), and Dan Myers (Jennifer); and Rose's seven grandchildren, Kristen, Melissa, Mark, Samantha, Jeff, Morgan, and Dana Myers and one great-grandson, Maddox Chaney.
A funeral will be conducted at noon on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Wright Funeral Home, Franklin, Va., with Rev. Tom Holland officiating. Burial with military honors will be at 2 p.m. in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service (11 a.m.). Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 6350 Center Drive, Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502. For those who wish to listen to Billy's music, you may go to CDBaby.com or search Billy Buck Martin at Raremetalrecords.com. The service will be livestreamed.