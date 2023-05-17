WILLIAM WAYNE BAILEY JR., 65 of Culloden, W.Va., passed away May 14, 2023. He was born June 7, 1957, in Bluefield, W.Va., son of Ellen Jack Lester Lusk of Scott Depot, W.Va., and the late William Wayne Bailey. He was also preceded in death by his son, Richard Bailey. He is survived by his wife, Allison Hughart; his children, Isabella Poeder (Jonathan), Sophia Bailey, Lindsay Garrison, and William Bailey III; two grandchildren, Oliver Poeder and Lillian Puckett. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Saturday, June 3, 2023, at St. Timothy's in-the-Valley Episcopal Church by The Rev. Cheryl Winter. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

