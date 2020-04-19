WILLIAM WENDELL “WW” ROBERTS, 86, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born in Harold, Ky., a son of the late Ranel and Elizabeth Conn Roberts. Wendell was a veteran of the US Army and a retired Brakeman Conductor with CSX Railroad. He was a member of Truth Independent Baptist Church where he was head trustee and also known as “the candy man.” Wendell was also an avid fisherman. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Bobby Joe Roberts, James Roberts and Garry Roberts; and a sister, Sue Brookover. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Peggy Sue Hatton Roberts; son, Todd Roberts; daughter, Tonya Roberts Effingham; stepson, Tim Pelfrey; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Ed (Tommi) Roberts, Ralph (Sarah) Roberts, Charles Roberts and Larry Roberts; and many nieces and nephews. Private services will be conducted Monday by Pastor Lou Ashworth. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

