WILLIDEAN C. BARBER, 96, passed away quietly on July 2, 2021. She was born in Hinton, W.Va., on February 16, 1925, to William J. and Essie May Shrader. She graduated from Huntington High School in Huntington W.Va. Upon graduation she worked for C&P Telephone Company and retired from there after 42 years of service. She was preceded in death by husband Leonard E. Barber of Huntington; sister Madelyn Vaccaro of New Orleans, La.; and brother George C. Shrader of Mesquite, Texas. She is survived by son Stephen M. Barber and wife Martha of Knoxville, Tenn., and Gregory P. Barber of Huntington. She is also survived by devoted friend Steve Caudill. She leaves behind three grandchildren, Jill E. Brennan (Neil) of Fort Collins, Colo., Stephen M. Barber II (Steffanie) of Knoxville, Tenn., and Seth A. Barber (Didi) of Knoxville, Tenn., and six great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday July 7, 2021, at Spring Hill Cemetery. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington near Barboursville is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

