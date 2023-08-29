Our precious mother, WILLIE ERNESTINE BLAKE, was called home to heaven on Saturday August 26, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center, at the age of 95. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was always there when we needed her. She was affectionately known as Granny, and she cherished and loved her family very much. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton, by Pastor Matt McClay. She was born February 12, 1928, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late William Ernest Shafer and Ruby Floyd Shafer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Blake; and brothers Chance, Floyd, Lloyd, Bill and Jim Shafer. She is survived by two daughters, Stella Black (Tim) of Huntington, and Linda LaRue of Huntington; one son, Kenny Blake (Sarah) of Scott Depot; six grandchildren, Gene Blake (Amber), Alissa Taylor (Steve), April McClay (Matt), Stephanie Blank (Zach), Willie Blake (Kellie), Kimmy Gillmeister (Ian); nine great-grandchildren; and two great- great-grandchildren with one on the way. She is also survived by special sisters-in-law, Erma Coovert, Ester Blake, and Garnet Blake; special brother in-law, Raymond Blake; and many special nieces and nephews. She was employed for 25 years as a head cook for the Cabell County School system. During those years she worked at Buffington Elementary, Huntington High School, and Barboursville High School. After retirement she loved to travel, and she became an avid reader. Her most special trips were the ones she spent at the beach with her family. She volunteered at the Barboursville Public Library for over 20 years helping with the fall fest book sale. She was a member of Steele Memorial Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Steele Memorial Methodist Church, P.O. Box 346, Barboursville, WV, 25504. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
