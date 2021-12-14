WILLIS ANDERSON "ANDY" TACKETT, 48 of Huntington, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021. He was born September 10, 1973, in Huntington, West Virginia, son of Fred Tackett and Vivian Miller (Cliff) Hager. Andy was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fan, enjoyed being outdoors, had a desire to help others and loved his family. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Summer Chapman Tackett; daughters, Summer Rain Tackett, Libertee Tackett, Maddie Hesson, Zoe Hesson; brother, Kenneth (Tae) Tackett; sisters, Anita (Stephen) Kuntzman, Danielle (David) High; grandson, Raiden Schelling; mother-in-law, Billie J. Chapman; father-in-law, Richard Chapman; brother-in-law, Andy "The Man" Chapman; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705. Funeral services will be conducted at Apostolic Life Cathedral, 350 Staunton St., Huntington, WV 25702 at 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021, with Bishop E.S. Harper and Rev. Stephen Kuntzman officiating, with a visitation one hour prior to service time at the church. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Trial continued again as four-year anniversary of youth football coach’s killing nears
- Police continue to investigate missing baby case in Huntington
- Three sorority members accepted into MU med school
- Huntington man dies in Williamson shooting; man arrested
- Used car dealership owner convicted in $4.3 million Toyota fraud case
- KEVIN RAY KEATON
- Prison sentence sought for Hurricane woman convicted in Capitol riot
- DEP assesses $325K penalty on Huntington for water pollution violations
- Lainey Armistead: Athletes need WV’s Save Women’s Sports Act
- THERESA JO SWANN ROBERTSON DECKER
Collections
- Photos: 2021 West Virginia State Cheer Championships
- Photos: Christmas Village at Heritage Farm
- Photos: Holiday open house at Heritage Station
- Photos: 2021 Winter Commencement
- Photos: Monthly homeschool skate event at Skateland
- Photos: Farewell ceremony for MU President Jerome Gilbert
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Huntington, girls basketball
- Photos: Huntington vs. Peninsula Catholic, boys basketball
- Photos: Santa Claus visits Gallaher Village Square
- Photos: Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony