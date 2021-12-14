WILLIS ANDERSON "ANDY" TACKETT, 48 of Huntington, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021. He was born September 10, 1973, in Huntington, West Virginia, son of Fred Tackett and Vivian Miller (Cliff) Hager. Andy was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fan, enjoyed being outdoors, had a desire to help others and loved his family. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Summer Chapman Tackett; daughters, Summer Rain Tackett, Libertee Tackett, Maddie Hesson, Zoe Hesson; brother, Kenneth (Tae) Tackett; sisters, Anita (Stephen) Kuntzman, Danielle (David) High; grandson, Raiden Schelling; mother-in-law, Billie J. Chapman; father-in-law, Richard Chapman; brother-in-law, Andy "The Man" Chapman; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705. Funeral services will be conducted at Apostolic Life Cathedral, 350 Staunton St., Huntington, WV 25702 at 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021, with Bishop E.S. Harper and Rev. Stephen Kuntzman officiating, with a visitation one hour prior to service time at the church. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

