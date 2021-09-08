WILLIS GENE “WOODY” PACK, 61, of Wayne, W.Va., died Saturday, September 4, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born August 27, 1960, in Chicago, Ill., a son of the late Gerald and Rachel G. Brooks Pack. Woody was a retired store manager from Kroger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Larry Gene Pack, and two special friends, Bill McComas and Dallas Watson. Survivors include a sister, Lucille Pack Gedies and husband Robert of Wayne, W.Va.; a brother, Kevin Pack of South Point, Ohio; two nephews, Okey J. Clayborne III (Sara) and Xans Pack, along with a niece, Jacquelyn Pack. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 

