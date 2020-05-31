WILMA “JEAN” ADKINS BOOTH, 87, of Shoals, W.Va., left this world for her eternal life in Heaven on May 28, 2020. Born April 6, 1933, in East Lynn, W.Va., Jean was the first of four daughters born to Verdie and Maudie Adkins. She married the love of her life, Earl Booth, on November 26, 1952, with whom she remained in marriage for 61 years, until they were parted by his death in 2013. Together with her husband, she owned Frisch’s Big Boy (Marietta, Ohio), Bazaar Snack Bar, Cam’s Ham (Huntington), Booth’s Restaurant (Ironton, Ohio) and Shoals Mobile Park. But her world and her life’s work was raising her family of six children and being a devoted wife, mother, homemaker, loving daughter, sister and friend. Survivors include her six children, Earl Wayne (Jeanie) Booth of Newport News, Va., Pamela (Scott) Emerson of Lexington, Ky., Kimberly (Larry) Sanchez of Richmond, Va., David Booth of Lexington, Ky., and her twin sons, Daniel Booth of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Darrell (Laura) Booth of Huntington; 12 grandchildren, Alex, John, Jacob, Joshua, Zachary, Rachel, Jacqueline, Amanda, Nathaniel, Kathryn, Marty and Christian; and 11 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Bryson, Bria, Isaiah, Logan, Amanda, Abigale, Lowery, Maxwell, Everett and Emerson Rose. Also surviving are her two sisters, Lois “Bonnie” Toney of Brunswick, Ohio, and Patty Thompson of Ceredo; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; her loving parents, Verdie and Maudie Adkins; a brother who died at birth; and her sister, Carol Robertson. As the wife of Earl, Jean was the last remaining member of the immediate family of Randolph D. and Ida Jane Booth, a very large and well-known family in Wayne. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. The family will welcome friends and family beginning at noon.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- The Bodega Market and Cafe up for sale, facing uncertain future
- Nitro Police captain completes FBI Academy
- ANTHONY JARED KESSICK
- Livestock auction leads to positive COVID-19 cases in Jackson County
- KATE MELEA NEWMAN
- Tanning salons added to fourth phase of opening
- Kentucky students eligible for up to $313 in emergency food benefits
- Nitro firefighters move up the ladder
- Study estimates 24 states still have uncontrolled coronavirus spread
- Police roundup: Ironton man jailed on drug-trafficking charges after meth, fentanyl found at residence
Images
Collections
- Photos: Railroad ties catch fire at CSX in Huntington.
- Photos: Candlelight vigil for Tayla Johnson
- Photos: 152nd Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade
- Photos: Cabell Midland Class of 2020 parade
- Photos: Opening Day Races at Ona Speedway
- Photos: Protesters Honor George Floyd in Huntington
- Photos: The pandemic in pictures
- Photos: Huntington Middle School 8th Grade Parade Celebration
- Photos: Village of Barboursville Elementary 5th-grade graduation parade
- Photos: Southside Elementary celebrates last day of school