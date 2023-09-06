WILMA ALLEN JEFFREYS CONERY, 83, of Ashland, Ohio, went to her eternal home in Heaven on Saturday, August 26, 2023. She was born September 16, 1939, in Princeton, W.Va., to the late Allen and Wilma (nee Schrader) Jeffreys. Following her high school graduation of Barboursville, W.Va., and Cabell-Huntington Hospital School of Medical Technology, Huntington, W.Va., shortly thereafter moved to Mansfield, Ohio, and was employed at Mansfield General Hospital. She married Leonard Conery in September 1977 at Mansfield First Assembly of God where they were both active members. In her spare time, Allyn enjoyed traveling and her favorite place was Israel. She also enjoyed spending time with her close friends, making memories and laughing! She had a thing for shoes and purses. And she really enjoyed loving on her cats and drinking Dr. Pepper. She is survived by two stepchildren, Scott Conery and Tami Norris, and many step grandchildren. She was married to Leonard Conery until his death on July 15, 2019. Graveside services upon Allyn's request, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cat House Feline Sanctuary 1130 E. Main Street #136, Ashland, Ohio, 44805. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
