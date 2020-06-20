WILMA CASSADY TRAUTWEIN FIELDS, 88, of Barboursville, widow of Robert Trautwein and Milton Fields Jr., died June 19 at Village of Riverview. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Smith Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Social distancing and masks are suggested.
