WILMA “JEAN” CASSADY TRAUTWEIN FIELDS, 88, went home to meet the Lord on June 19, 2020, surrounded by her precious family at Village of Riverview, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Lou Ashworth officiating. Burial will follow at the Smith Cemetery, Genoa. She was born on August 25, 1931, in Wayne County, to the late Emery Cassady and Fannie Crabtree Cassady. Jean married Robert Trautwein on May 20, 1950, and remained married until he passed on April 23, 1992. She later married Milton “Jake” Fields Jr. on February 3, 1996, and remained married until his passing on February 11, 2014. She worked at Sylvania, Huntington, and Trautwein’s Supermarket, in Wayne, as a bookkeeper for 20 years. Jean was a member of Twelvepole Valley Baptist Church in Genoa, where she and Bob reared their family in a Christian home and community until Bob’s death. She later moved to Lavalette, and Truth Independent Baptist Church became her home church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Brady “Bill” Cassady, Norman “Bob” Cassady, Otto “Monk” Cassady and Melvin Cassady; and sisters, Eunice Cummings and Ruby Cassady. Jean is survived by her children whom loved her very much: son, Randy Trautwein (Kim), daughter, Debbie Spencer (Ray), grandchildren who loved their Mammaw: Stephanie Spencer, John Trautwein (Adrian), Jason Trautwein (Hannah), Rebecca Hampton (Tyler) and Kevin Trautwein (Sarah); six great-grandchildren: Brantley and Bryler Trautwein, and Jaedon, Haelee, Hunter and Kruze Lewis. Jean is also survived by one beloved sister, Irene Bruce of Shreve, Ohio. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at The Village of Riverview and to Huntington Hospice for all of their help. In accordance to CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are suggested. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday.
