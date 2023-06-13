WILMA CHILDERS, 86 of Wayne, W.Va., died Saturday, June 10, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Bill Blankenship. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Fort Gay, W.Va. She was born February 21, 1937, in Henlawson, W.Va., a daughter of Thomas and Myrtle Tabor Spence. Wilma was a retired cook for Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation and custodian for Wayne County Schools. She was also a member of the Oak Grove Church and enjoyed her friends and events at the Wayne Senior Center. Survivors include a son, David Kenneth Childers of Wayne, W.Va.; two daughters, Judith Ann Childers (Scott Booth) of Huntington, W.Va., Naomi Sue Henry (Frank) of Adamsville, Tenn.; a sister, Winnie Michels of Wayne, W.Va.; a brother, Thomas Spence Jr. of South Carolina; three grandchildren, Kenneth Armbruster, Valerie Burgin (David), Luke Armbruster (Leah); her beloved fur baby, Stella; and a host of additional family and friends. Visitation will be from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Kelli, Norma and Heather for the extraordinary care given to our precious mother.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pool in the middle of neighborhood brings community to residents, visitors
- Blenko's West Virginia Day pieces, rich with symbolism, celebrate history of coal
- Earl W. "Dutch" III Heiner
- Jim's Steak & Spaghetti House celebrates 85 years in business
- Ona-based startup develops program to analyze judges using artificial intelligence
- Cabell BOE appoints new career tech center principal
- Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center could move closer to university's main campus
- Business expo in Huntington showcases Black-owned businesses
- Seniors farmers market voucher program returns in 2023
- Chuck Landon: It used to be 'Saturday's America'
Collections
- Photos: Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti House celebrates 85th anniversary
- Photos: Class of 2025 Physician Assistant White Coat Ceremony
- Photos: 3rd annual Drag Me to Brunch Picnic
- Photos: June Harless Center's Cardboard Boat Regatta
- Photos: Mountain Health Arena's Party on the Plaza
- Photos: 32nd annual Old Central City Days
- Photos: Blenko Glass 2023 West Virginia Day piece
- Photos: Jewel City Kickball teams compete, Sunday
- Photos: Families spend time at Guyan Estates Pool
- Photos: Funeral Procession for WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard