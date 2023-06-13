Wilma Childers
WILMA CHILDERS, 86 of Wayne, W.Va., died Saturday, June 10, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Bill Blankenship. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Fort Gay, W.Va. She was born February 21, 1937, in Henlawson, W.Va., a daughter of Thomas and Myrtle Tabor Spence. Wilma was a retired cook for Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation and custodian for Wayne County Schools. She was also a member of the Oak Grove Church and enjoyed her friends and events at the Wayne Senior Center. Survivors include a son, David Kenneth Childers of Wayne, W.Va.; two daughters, Judith Ann Childers (Scott Booth) of Huntington, W.Va., Naomi Sue Henry (Frank) of Adamsville, Tenn.; a sister, Winnie Michels of Wayne, W.Va.; a brother, Thomas Spence Jr. of South Carolina; three grandchildren, Kenneth Armbruster, Valerie Burgin (David), Luke Armbruster (Leah); her beloved fur baby, Stella; and a host of additional family and friends. Visitation will be from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Kelli, Norma and Heather for the extraordinary care given to our precious mother.

