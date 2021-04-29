WILMA CLAIRE CLARK, loving mother, wife and grandmother, peacefully passed on to heaven last Sunday, April 25, 2021, at her daughter’s home, following an extended illness. She was in her 92nd year of life and was originally a native of Logan County, West Virginia. She called Putnam County home for the past 35 years. Wilma was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed reading her Bible daily. She loved spending time with her family and made friends everywhere she went. Wilma had a knack for staying busy; she was always sewing, quilting, reading or spoiling her fluffy little dog. Everyone she has met will always remember her energetic spirit and generous nature. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Clark, parents, William “Finley” Bias and Vergie Sanders Bias, four brothers and one sister. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Fridley (John) of Palatka, Fla., and Kristy Bonilla (Felix) of East Palatka, Fla.; brother, Fredrick Bias (Jacqueline) of West Virginia; grandchildren, Alysha, Maria, Emanuel, Felix and Janyll; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous extended family members and friends. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Graveside services will be held at Greenbottom Memorial Park in Lesage, West Virginia, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to S.A.F.E. Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 188, Hollister, FL 32147. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Wilma’s Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka, Fla.
